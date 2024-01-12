Borealis Among First to Complete Operation Clean Sweep Certification

Key Highlights:

Borealis is among the first plastics producers to achieve the Operation Clean Sweep Certification.

Third party external audits were successfully completed in two locations in Belgium.

European Industry stewardship certification program brings entire plastics value chain together to achieve zero pellet loss.

× Expand Borealis Borealis

After extensive third-party audits according to the Operation Clean Sweep Standard in December 2023, both locations achieved the Operation Clean Sweep Certificate, a unified and equitable certification scheme for pellet handlers across the entire value chain. This recognition comes after contributing to the development of the Operation Clean Sweep Standard via a successful pilot audit in 2021 and underscores the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices. It also underscores the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices.

The Operation Clean Sweep Standard is the next evolution of an international program dedicated to preventing the loss of plastic pellets during manufacturing, transportation and final conversion processes.

Plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, are small pre-production plastic particles that, if improperly managed, can contribute to water pollution and harm aquatic/marine life. The program provides industry-specific guidelines and best practices to ensure the proper handling and containment of plastic pellets, ultimately minimising the risk of environmental impact.

As part of its unwavering commitment to Operation Clean Sweep, Borealis has implemented all requirements to fully comply with the Operation Clean Sweep Standard and consequently put in place a comprehensive set of on-site measures aimed at preventing and responding to pellet spills, should they occur.

Notable initiatives include the installation of big and small preventive measures to keep pellets in their designated systems as well as retention measures such as screens, pellet separators, and skimmers at various operating sites. These measures are consistent with the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and ensure that plastic pellets are contained within the facilities. Borealis’ proactive approach is designed to test and refine processes to ensure that the company’s operations meet the highest standards of pellet containment and prevent any unintentional release into the environment.

Borealis aims to have all of its polyolefin locations Operation Clean Sweep certified by the end of 2024.

"Receiving the Operation Clean Sweep Certificate is a testament to our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and emphasises our purpose of re-inventing essentials for sustainable living. By actively participating in initiatives such as Operation Clean Sweep, Borealis continues to research and implement innovative solutions to reduce its environmental footprint across all its operations. The Operation Clean Sweep Certificate serves as a benchmark for our ongoing efforts to build a prosperous and sustainable future for all," says Thomas Gangl, Borealis CEO.