BP&R Joins Sepro's 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Monday 22nd January saw the official event to close off the 50th Anniversary celebrations for Sepro. Whilst the milestone was officially last year, the opportunity to gather OEM partners only arose in January.
As a truly independent global robot manufacturer, Glen Eves, general manager, was able to invite all of its UK OEM and integrator partners to join them for a hog roast lunch at their picturesque lakeside base in Milton Keynes.
Cutting the celebratory cake is Bertrand Humel van der Lee, managing director EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Sepro Group.