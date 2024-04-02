BPF confirms new Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group chairman

The British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group has appointed a new chairman: Sealed Air’s global advocacy leader Ed Roberts.

The BPF’s Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group works to raise the profile of plastic packaging and its benefits to society and the environment. The group works to inform consumers about the benefits of plastics packaging, and local authorities and key government agencies about the positive environmental impact of plastics packaging.

Having been in a senior sustainability role for many years, at Sealed Air, Ed is responsible for its advocacy efforts, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.

Ed Roberts stated: "I am an advocate for sustainability-led legislation and initiatives across all stakeholders. My primary focus is ensuring legislators, NGOs and associations avoid unintended consequences when developing a circular economy for flexible plastics."

BPF director of Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group Brian Lodge added: "Plastic packaging makes a positive contribution to the environment, providing hygienic ways to purchase food and reduce waste, which in turn reduces overall resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The BPF staff are very much looking forward to working with Ed Roberts to continue to promote the benefits of plastic packaging."