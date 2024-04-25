BPF opens entry to plastics' longest running award

Entries for the BPF Horners Awards are now open. The awards offer a platform to showcase the latest polymer-related innovations whether they're products, services, processes.

The winners of the awards will receive the following:

An invitation to the Horners Annual Banquet at Mansion House where you will be commended for your innovation by the Lord Mayor

A dedicated BPF press release highlighting your innovation, company, and achievement

An official certificate and honorary trophy

An official digital winners badge to display on your website as you wish

Promotion across BPF social media

The opportunity to get tickets for the BPF Annual Dinner and network with 500+ plastics industry professionals

There are three different awards available:

The Innovation & Design Award

The Bottlemakers Award - any innovation with a closure

The David Williams Award - products or services which make an outstanding contribution to society

How To Enter:

The entry form takes five minutes to complete. Entries will be evaluated based on their originality, practicality (including technical, economical, and commercial viability), and sustainability.

All entries must be submitted by 31 July 2024.

Previous winners

Innovation & Design 2023: Suscons’ Emergency Relief Shelter

Their shelter is made from 75% recycled PVC window and door frames and can be 100% recycled after its 10 year lifespan without significant loss in physical properties, creating a closed loop humanitarian society.

Bottlemakers Award For Plastic Packaging 2022: Closed Loop Paint Containers

Berry Superfos' Closed Loop Paint Containers collect waste paint and re-engineer it into new paint, while the plastic containers in which the paint was originally packed are recycled into new paint cans for the recovered paint.