Brabender Becomes Part of Anton Paar

Key Highlights:

Anton Paar takes over the global sales and service network of Brabender, acquired in August 2023.

Anton Paar's network of 37 global sales and service centres means customers receive local expertise, direct access to demo instruments, sample analysis, and tailored application advice.

Anton Paar emphasises quick support as a priority, promising a first, personal response within 24 hours from real experts.

× Expand Adobe

Anton Paar, a specialist in laboratory and process measurement technology, announces a new chapter in the company’s journey. Starting with January 1, 2024, Anton Paar will take over the global sales and service network of the company it acquired in August 2023: Brabender.

Anton-Parr

A key added value for customers lies in the 37 global sales and service centres of Anton Paar. These offer not just local expertise for the varied Brabender product portfolio, but also guarantee direct access to demo instruments, detailed sample analysis, and tailored application advice. With more than 650 certified technicians spanning over 110 countries around the world, Anton Paar promises fast, efficient support. Customers also have the possibility to select elements from Anton Paar’s comprehensive training program and adapt them to their needs.

Anton Paar understands that quick support is crucial: Within 24 hours, customers receive a first, personal response – from real experts, not automated systems. As Brabender’s strengths are integrated, the focus remains on innovative solutions and outstanding service. Anton Paar strives not just to fulfil the needs of its existing – and new – customers but to go beyond them, and looks forward to a future full of possibility and success.