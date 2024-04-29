British Plastics Federation members visit Lego Factory

Key Highlights:

Over 30 BPF members attended a tour to the Lego Factory in Billund, Denmark. The event was sponsored by Summit Systems.

Lego's first injection moulding machine (a Windsor SH) arrived in Billund in 1942.

Tour attendees learned Lego's insights on a broad range of topics including recycling, industry 4.0, LEAN & Housekeeping discipline and training & development.

× Expand BPF Members of the BPF at the Lego Factory in Denmark.

In April 2024, the British Plastics Federation (BPF) held a tour to the Lego Factory in Billund, Denmark. The event, which was sponsored by Summit Systems, sold out within a few days of being announced. Over 30 BPF members attended.

The company behind Lego was established in 1932 and originally manufactured wooden toys, including cars, aeroplanes and yoyos. Its first injection moulding machine (a Windsor SH) arrived in Billund in 1942. Attendees of the tour were shown one of the first ever tools used to mould Lego. Today, the Lego factory contains extremely advanced machinery — the moulding shop produces over 1,000 bricks per second.

In addition to the Lego factory in Billund, Lego have factories in Czechia (Kladno), Hungary (Nyíregyháza), Mexico (Monterry) and China (Jiaxing). Factories in the US and Vietnam are under construction. Lego produce around 60 billion bricks per year, with the Billund factory producing around 20 billion 'elements' (bricks and other parts) per year.

Lego places a high value on its people. It has just achieved a milestone in Billund by exceeding 1,000 days accident free.

Tour attendees were treated to nearly four hours of presentations from the Lego team, which provided insights on a broad range of topics including:

Recycling and Re-use

Industry 4.0 / Digitalisation in Production

LEAN & Housekeeping disciplines

Training & Development

There was also a presentation from Danish Plastics Federation CEO Thomas Drustrup on the overarching strategy of the Danish Plastics Federation.

Mike Jordan, managing director of the event sponsor, Summit Systems, said: "Summit Systems loved sponsoring this event as we knew it would give some UK plastics manufacturers an insight to world-class manufacturing on a big scale and we were not disappointed. The BPF did a superb job organising this event and the agenda was so well designed, mixing technical excellence with commercial and cultural innovation.

"Topped off with a relaxed and extremely social and inclusive delegation of interesting and at times very amusing characters. It was amazing to get to know people representing UK manufacturers and appreciate what a solid industry we have. Thank you BPF Team for on behalf of the group for organising a truly memorable event which we will all remember.

BPF director general Philip Law stated: "The BPF is uniquely placed to organise tours like this. The BPF’s size of almost 600 members helps us capture the attention of large enterprises, who can be assured of a professional interchange. We learnt a lot and the visit really helped inform the work BPF is currently applying to productivity and sustainability.

"Also, as well as seeing Lego at work, it was a great opportunity for the members to network amongst themselves and I’m pretty sure that many new contacts were made and friendships forged. Particularly post-Brexit, I’ve noticed that companies are much more willing to share experiences, partly a reaction to the isolationism imposed by Covid, partly a renewed recognition that we are all part of a UK plc and sink or swim together.

Positive feedback

× Expand BPF Lego staff presenting to BPF members.

AC Plastics Ltd sales director Martin Gough stated: "It was an incredible experience to be able to witness first hand one of the top moulding facilities in the world and learn from their amazing team.

SHARPAK new product development manager Siobhan Parks stated: "I thoroughly enjoyed the Lego trip. A Huge thank you to the BPF who made the trip run so smoothly.

"Lego shared various overviews of their business including their lean practices and their recycling targets, which was applicable to the whole plastic industry. It was great catching up with The Danish Plastics Federation (Dansk Plastindustri) and understanding similar constraints we have in the industry and focusing on tackling these together. Huge thank you once again to all involved in organising."

Spectra Packaging Solutions production director Carl Walker said: "I’d like to thank Graeme Craig and the BPF for organising the trip and Mike Jordan of Summit Systems for sponsoring. Having an opportunity to see how one of the world’s top plastics manufacturers carry out their business was too good to miss. […]

"As a much smaller manufacturer it was fascinating to see the challenges we face at Spectra Packaging echoed by the team at Lego: recycling, energy reduction, Industry 4.0, staff training, lean principles, being a responsible manufacturer — all of which have dedicated teams within the group. Lego have recognised this as being the key to being a sustainable manufacturer for many years to come."

Bericap UK managing director Bruce Margetts stated: "When the opportunity to visit the Lego factory was offered, we jumped at it. Their reputation for digitalisation and use of technology for a highly complex product range is well known, and being able to get a better understanding was a privilege. It did not disappoint. The organisation of the factory was exemplary, as was the organisation of the trip by both Lego as hosts and the BPF as organisers. And thanks also to Mike Jordan and Summit Systems for sponsoring the event. As an added benefit, it was interesting to network with other BPF members and exchange thoughts on potential application of learnings.

The BPF hopes to organise similar trips in the future.