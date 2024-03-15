Chinaplas 2024 Concurrent Event Preview (Part I)

Key Highlights:

China's manufacturing industry is currently undergoing a transformation driven by a strategic shift that has positioned the country for a competitive advantage in the global market.

Chinaplas 2024, the Asia No. 1 Plastics and Rubber Fair, will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China, on April 23-26, 2024.

The World Trends and Plastics and Rubber Technology Summit, will be hosted for the first time during the exhibition.

× Expand Chinaplas

China's manufacturing industry is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by a strategic shift that has positioned the country for a competitive advantage in the global market. This transformation is not only reshaping the industry but also presenting new opportunities and challenges for plastics and rubber enterprises. In today's landscape, it has become increasingly imperative for these enterprises to strive for higher cost-effectiveness by leveraging high-performance solutions and materials.

Chinaplas 2024, the Asia No. 1 Plastics and Rubber Fair, will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China, on April 23-26, 2024. The event will showcase the latest market trends, breakthrough technologies, and innovative solutions in the plastics and rubber industries, enabling buyers from all over the world to actively participate in the accelerated industrial transformation with innovative technologies and solutions. In addition, it will be complemented by a series of concurrent events that further enhance the new advantages and momentum for high-quality industrial development.

World Trends and Plastics and Rubber Technology Summit: Striving for business, advancement and sustainability

In response to market demand and the drive to lead the sustainable development and upgrading of the plastics and rubber industries, an international industry conference, the World Trends and Plastics and Rubber Technology Summit, will be hosted for the first time during the exhibition. The event aims to gather representatives from associations and industry experts from around the world, focusing on sharing advanced experiences and technological solutions in industrial production and application fields. This initiative helps enterprises in staying informed about global industry trends and proactively planning for future development.

Throughout the 3-day summit, professional association representatives from Asia, Europe and America will provide insights into industry trends, opportunities, and challenges across different markets. Additionally, renowned material and equipment suppliers such as KUKA, ARBURG, EREMA, SABIC, BASF, DOW, ENGEL, WITTMANN, SINOPEC, and BOROUGE will present their latest innovative technology solutions during sessions focused on "Digitalization for Industrial Transformation and Sustainability", "Innovative Technology for Electric Vehicles" and "Innovative Technology for Green Energy."

Attendees will have plenty of opportunities to listen to the technology influencers and leading solution suppliers to analyse industry hotspots, gaining access to a wealth of cutting-edge technological information. Participants will also engage in face-to-face communication with counterparts from the global industry, fostering valuable business opportunities.

Product Innovation Gallery: Immersing in product innovations

Imagine giant exhibit walls with the theme of "From Products to Technology. From Technology to Products", strategically placed in high-traffic locations across halls 2.1, 4.1, 5.1, 8.1, 1.2, 6.2 & 7.2, inviting visitors to embark on a journey of wonder. More than 70 dynamic enterprises showcase over 100 pieces of their distinctive products and semi-finished products, unveiling the groundbreaking plastics technology that powers them. Buyers will be inspired to optimise and iterate their own products and locate suitable suppliers by uncovering the secrets and suppliers that drive these remarkable innovations.

Tech Talk: Showcasing diversified and advanced technologies

With a successful track record of six sessions, Tech Talk, the chosen platform for technology releases, has unveiled more than 150 innovative technologies, establishing itself as the foremost technology event of CHINAPLAS to be held on April 23-24 at booth 2.2G106. The organiser will select the latest, hottest, and most breakthrough over 30 advanced technologies from a large number of innovative technologies, and will release them in the form of open forums, making it an excellent platform for professional buyers to quickly understand the industry trends.

Tech Talk comprises five main themes that cover a diverse range of industry advancements, including “Eco-friendly Solutions”, “Advanced Packaging Solutions”, “Automotive Plastic Solutions”, “3D Printing” and “2024 New Materials”. Top companies from the plastics and rubber industries will participate in the event, seizing the opportunity to engage and interact with the audience. Simon-ion will demonstrate innovative application of intelligent static control solutions in the packaging and film. Eastman Chemical will introduce their high-performance copolyester plastics. Kraiburg will focus on TPE innovations and solutions in the automotive industry. Stratasys will highlights the latest innovations in plastic 3D printing, including materials and equipment. SI Group Fine Chemicals will bring up innovative additive solutions for high-performance antioxidant and recycling applications.

Applications in focus: Exploring high-performance applications

Applications in Focus will once again gather a wide range of brands, universities and research centres, showcasing their cutting-edge applications across various industries. With a focus on high performance, the event will encompass over 60 hot topics, including photoelectric cables, circular economy, low-carbon energy, medical sterilisation packaging, integrated biomedical engineering, ready-meal packaging, green packaging, automobile safety, environmental protection, etc.

Featuring a total of 10 thematic seminars, this event offers invaluable insights into experiences and technology prospects of various application industries. Here highlight a few of these enlightening seminars. CP Business Services (Yantai) Co., Ltd. will organise “New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Forum: Prioritizing Safety, Battery Life and Material Selection” where they will share their insights on current landscape and future trends in new energy vehicle industry. The forum on “New Trends and Applications of Catering Packaging Consumption”, to be held by China Catering Brand Alliance, will delve deeper into the opportunities in Packaging Materials in Catering. National Engineering Research Center of Novel Equipment for Polymer Processing will join hands with Guangzhou Huaxinke Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Photovoltaic Industry Association, China Plastic Film web to hold “Embracing a New Era of Energy: Toward a Zero-Carbon Feature – Photovoltaic POE Technology Forum” and further navigate the challenges and new opportunities.