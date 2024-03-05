CMT Materials Expands Operational Footprint with Stoughton Relocation

Key Highlights:

CMT Materials is moving its entire operation from Attleboro to larger quarters in Stoughton, Mass. which will expand its North American footprint by nearly 50%.

CMT will provide further details on the expansion at NPE 2024 exhibition at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The larger facility is expected to bring numerous benefits including increased capacity, improved workflow, enhanced climate control capabilities, along with higher processing efficiencies, reduced waste, and sustainability improvements.

CMT Materials, a provider of plug-assist materials for the thermoforming industry, is moving its entire operation from Attleboro to larger quarters in Stoughton, Mass., expanding its North American footprint by nearly 50%. CMT Materials will provide further details on the expansion at the upcoming NPE 2024 exhibition May 6-10 at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

CMT Materials will relocate to the headquarters of its parent company, Stoughton-based Globe Composite Solutions, where a 20,000-sq-ft addition was recently completed. CMT is expected to move to the Stoughton site in late summer.

The larger facility is expected to bring numerous benefits including increased capacity, improved workflow, enhanced climate control capabilities, along with higher processing efficiencies, reduced waste, and sustainability improvements. Overall, the move will help CMT keep pace with global demand for its leading plug-assist material, HYTAC syntactic foam, according to John Moy, sales and marketing manager for CMT Materials.

“We continue to see a steady increase in orders for our copolymer and thermoplastic plug materials. The company has seen a global increase in new projects, new machinery purchases, and new tooling deliveries,” said Moy. CMT has enjoyed strong growth in packaging applications for the medical, food, and beverage markets, added Moy.

CMT Materials has established an Asian business entity called CMT East Asia, located in Shenzhen, China. The standalone operation has been a major asset, delivering access to new customers, applications, emerging trends, and market insight, said Moy.

CMT also recently added a second shift in Attleboro to produce its thermoplastic line of plug assist B1X and XTL products. The added production nearly tripled capacity for CMT Materials’ sheet and rod products.

HYTAC syntactic foam is used by the majority of toolmakers and thermoforming processors around the world. Thin-gauge thermoformed parts such as drinking cups, coffee capsules, fruit trays, barrier trays, horticultural parts, and many more are formed with plug-assisted pre-stretching. HYTAC plugs are designed with specific material properties to optimise plastic parts and provide low thermal conductivity, low specific heat, and low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE). The results are improved material distribution, enhanced clarity, reduced starting gauge, and faster cycle times. CMT offers a full range of materials allowing designers and operators to create high-quality plugs for a variety of polymers and their required geometries.