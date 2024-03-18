ESA and BPF leverage social media to spark conversations on recycling

Key Highlights:

The ESA and BPF teamed up to launch PlasticRecyclingFacts.org, designed to increase consumer confidence in recycling by utilising online influencers and social media content.

Six Instagram micro-influencers produced content on recycling and plastic waste which sparked pockets of conversation and demonstrated that there’s a real thirst for behind-the-scenes information from the general public.

It is hoped that more organisations, local authorities and other stakeholders will join the campaign, sharing assets and collaborating further with ESA/BPF to ensure that plastic has its place in the circular economy.

An independent national survey found that 94% of UK adults claim to recycle plastic at least most of the time, but national recycling rates tell a different story.

Recognising this discrepancy, The Environmental Services Association (ESA) and British Plastics Federation (BPF) teamed up to launch PlasticRecyclingFacts.org. The initiative is designed to increase consumer confidence in recycling by utilising online influencers and social media content. The campaign also includes an online information hub dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of plastic recycling.

The independent study, commissioned by the ESA and BPF, combined national polling and qualitative interviews to uncover the truth about plastic recycling habits in the UK as part of a pilot campaign to change consumer attitudes.

Key survey findings:

60% of adults claim to “always” recycle plastic, with another 34% stating they "usually" do.

61% express confidence that their recycled plastic gets processed correctly.

However, stagnant national recycling performance figures don't align with these high self-reported rates.

The two main barriers to effective plastic recycling for UK households are:

Time pressure: Households with young children (0-10 years old) are less likely to "always" recycle (less than 40%).

Confusion: 70% of respondents say they would recycle more plastics if they were better informed on which plastics can be recycled at home, suggesting the UK could improve recycling rates with better communication.

The PlasticRecyclingFacts.org campaign aims to spread the word about the valuable role of plastics in the circular economy, bust myths and encourage the general public to keep plastic recycling at the top of their priorities.

Philip Law, director-general of the British Plastics Federation said: “The benefits that plastic packaging offers around food waste reduction are immense but it must be disposed of responsibly so the material is recycled, wherever possible, and does not potentially end up in the environment.

“We would like people to feel more confident when it comes to purchasing goods in plastic packaging, to understand that they can recycle the majority of their plastic packaging and that the system works. The plastic packaging industry and the plastic recycling industry are doing many things to further improve the amount that can be recycled.

“Plastic undoubtedly has its place in the circular economy, and consumers must have confidence that they have a vital role to play, making the most of material already in use by recycling as much of their plastic packaging as possible.”

Jacob Hayler, executive director of The Environmental Services Association added: “The PlasticRecylingFacts.org campaign has been launched to remind everyone of the incredible continued benefits of recycling plastics. Behind the eye-catching designs and irreverent tone of voice is tried and tested messaging that reinforces the importance of recycling plastic properly to conserve resources, reduce pollution, and support a more circular economy.

“We want to explain which plastics can be easily recycled at home and which may need to be taken to other facilities, but also take consumers on a journey to see what happens to plastic once it's collected. By demystifying the process, we hope to show that recycling isn't just a black hole or wishful thinking — it's a thriving industry and a vital part of solving the world’s environmental challenges.”

Looking further into the survey findings, it was possible to determine who the campaign should target to get the most traction. Two main groups emerged; ‘Usually recycle’ and ‘Always recycle’.

The 'Usually recycle' group, comprising younger adults and parents with kids aged 0-10, expressed a willingness to recycle but faced time constraints. They shop in supermarkets, actively use social media, and enjoy various activities. Described as "busy but willing," they are a prime target for improved recycling messaging.

The 'Always recycle' group, mainly female and older, is typically found in Wales and the South-West. Committed to recycling, avoiding plastic, and engaging in socially conscious activities, they actively seek more information. These individuals, confident in proper recycling, serve as excellent advocates for sharing recycling messages.

The look and feel of the campaign along with the media outreach platforms, messaging and tone of voice was designed to have the most impact with the above audiences - and so far has achieved encouraging results. In the first 12 weeks from its launch, PlasticRecyclingFacts.org received 12,641 unique visitors. During the same period on Facebook, posts achieved 226,500 impressions with 2,798 engagements (likes, comments and shares). Reach across socials has increased to almost 800,000 as of the end of January 2024. There is a clear appetite for fresh information on plastic recycling.

Six Instagram micro-influencers, selected due to their similarities with and appeal to the target audiences, were taken to a materials recycling facility where they were able to see first-hand how much plastic waste is collected and how it is sorted for onward processing. The resulting content they produced for Instagram sparked pockets of conversation and demonstrated that there’s a real thirst for behind-the-scenes information from the general public. Using influencers with an engaged following that includes many people in our target audience helped to serve relatable campaign messaging with third-party endorsements to give it more credibility.