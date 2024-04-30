Cortec Corp grows in Finnish market with Mercamer partnership

Key Highlights:

Cortec Corporation has welcomed a new authorised distribution partner in Finland for its chemical products. Mercamer is now the only authorised distributor for Cortec Corporation’s products in Finland.

Cortec specialises in the corrosion prevention field for several decades, producing a wide range of multifunctional products that provide benefits to its customers.

Mercamer, distributor of Cortec flexible VpCI packaging, has been authorised to offer Cortec's innovative patented corrosion protection chemical products and solutions to the Finnish market.

Cortec Corporation, a global manufacturer specialising in environmentally responsible VpCI/VCI corrosion protection technologies, has welcomed a new authorised distribution partner in Finland for Cortec chemical products.

Cortec Corporation has ended its long-term relationship with Teknoma Oy and is entering a new phase of growth and collaboration with new partner. Mercamer, distributor of Cortec flexible VpCI packaging, has been authorised to offer Cortec's innovative patented corrosion protection chemical products and solutions to the Finnish market.

Mercamer is now the only authorised distributor for Cortec Corporation’s products in Finland. The company is a packaging specialist with a broad range of products and expertise. Mercamer has over 50 years of experience in the Finnish packaging market. As part of the OptiGroup, Mercamer has solidified its position in the packaging business and in Finland. Their success largely depends on their ability to fulfil customers' individual needs. The company has long-term customer and supplier relationships, as well as highly skilled and motivated personnel. They provide total packaging services all over Finland, with the headquarters in Vantaa and a regional office in Turku. Their portfolio covers services from designing, analysing, to standardisations.

Partnering with VpCI/VCI inhibitor manufacturer, Cortec Corporation

As an organisation that invests in quality, environmental safety, transparency and innovation, Mercamer has recognised Cortec Corporation as a valuable partner in corrosion protection business. Cortec specialises in the corrosion prevention field for several decades, producing a wide range of multifunctional products that provide benefits to its customers.

With over 400 products tailored for packaging, oil and gas, metalworking, construction, electronics, water treatment, and other industries, the company is focused on innovation, green technologies, and sustainable materials.

Cortec's VpCI/VCI technology enables many advantages designed to save time, money, and provide more thorough, reliable, and easier-to-use protection compared to other metals preservation strategies. Cortec’s VCI’s are safe to handle and completely nitrite free.

Most of the products are recyclable or water-based, typically having a lower environmental impact than harsher chemicals. As an ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 17025 certified company, Cortec's biobased and water-based liquids replace polluting oil/solvent-based coatings.

Cortec’s VP of sales for Europe, Ivana Radic Borsic, looks forward to cooperation: “We are delighted that Mercamer’s team has recognised the quality of the Cortec Corporation brand. We eagerly await future successful collaboration.

"Together, Cortec and Mercamer will continue to offer the best support to our partners and clients in the Finnish market. We share the same values and are committed to providing world-class corrosion protection solutions of the highest standards, with sustainability in mind."