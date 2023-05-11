CSS Group completes move to new £10m premises

CSS Group, manufacturers of the Versatote range of tote bins, has recently relocated to a brand-new £10m purpose-built facility. The move has enabled the group to combine its 3 divisions back under one roof for the first time since 2015, while at the same increasing its space footprint from 2300m2 to 6000m2.

× Expand CSS Group's new facility

CSS Group’s new premises now accommodates Casting Support Systems, the group’s injection moulding division, Investment Casting Systems, its toolmaking division, Technical Composite Systems, its composite moulding division and Versatote.

Taking 4 and a half years to complete, the company claims that the facility will enable the entire group to continue its growth by providing the necessary space to release new products and invest in environmentally friendly technologies. In addition, with the advancement of warehouse automation technologies, there are plans to develop tooling and products that will integrate with new and existing systems.

Versatote believes it is at the forefront of the drive for greener materials handling solutions. With 70% of polymer currently in use being recycled, Versatote has now introduced a green range of products incorporating a material additive from cleantech company, UBQ, that it claims substantially lowers the environmental impact of the base reprocessed polymer.

Following the move, warehouse space for the Versatoterange of products has been increased by 200% enabling a wider range of products to be stocked and a reduction in lead times. This year Versatote has added 4 new products to its range, these being 22l and 25l attached lid containers and two more sizes of euro containers, both with a 600mm X 400mm footprint in heights of 220mm and 200mm. There are more new products in the pipeline.

Elsewhere in the group, Casting Support Systems has been awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal. The award covers four key areas for performance: Environmental, Labour and Human rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The score achieved places Casting Support Systems among the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

CSS Group’s Investment Casting Systems division also won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation, related to the design and manufacture of tooling for aerospace and composites customers in North America. CSS Group chairman, Ted Head, was presented with the award at the new facility by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon.