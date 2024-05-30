CWG Choices selects Glazpart as ideal component supplier

Key Highlights:

The latest Glazpartner, CWG Choices demonstrates why it is imperative to partner with the right component suppliers to ensure their window and door ranges offer the widest possible selection for UK installers and homeowners.

Glazpart launched Link Vent – a plastic injection moulded trickle ventilator that meets the needs of today’s building designers, window manufacturers and installers.

CWG Choices has ensured that forming strong relationships with reliable and sustainable suppliers is key to their continued growth.

As Glazpartners – the award-winning customer support programme from Glazpart - continues to gather momentum throughout the supply chain, the latest Glazpartner, CWG Choices, one of the largest manufacturer and supplier of windows and doors to the UK trade, demonstrates why it is imperative to partner with the right component suppliers to ensure their window and door ranges offer the widest possible selection for UK installers and homeowners.

Manufacturing over a thousand windows and doors each week, CWG Choices offers PVCU, Aluminium, Timber and Alu-Clad windows and doors to the trade for domestic and commercial installations.

With increasing consumer choices and regulatory changes, CWG Choices has ensured that forming strong relationships with reliable and sustainable suppliers is key to their continued growth. One such supplier is Glazpart – the award-winning glazing components company.

In 2013, Glazpart launched the innovative Link Vent – a plastic injection moulded trickle ventilator that meets the needs of today’s building designers, window manufacturers and installers.

The clever design of the Link Vent makes it simple and user friendly for both opening and closing - the innovative closing action allows the closure plate to be positioned so that it reduces draughts by directing air away from occupants.

The flexibility of the Link Vent allows for installation on timber windows due to the rounded ends of the vent. It is available in either screw or clip in fixing types - the design eliminates the need for end caps whilst the clip fix design (Pawl’s) allows for a fast and easy installation.

With smart design, easy fitting, and functionality as well as a huge choice of colours and decorative finishes, it is easy to see why CWG Choices selected the Link Vent sizes 5000 and 2500 EQA to ensure their windows and doors fully comply with building regulations, (Approved Document F1 means of ventilation).

Andrew Stevenson, CWG Choices sales director, commented: “CWG Choices mass produces bespoke and made to measure windows and doors for the industry; we have to make sure we choose the right suppliers. It’s critical to ensuring we deliver our products to market. The Glazpart Link Vent range is perfectly designed, compact, functional and versatile. In addition, it complements practically every type of window we manufacture with a wide array of colours and finishes to meet the homeowners’ needs.”

Dean Bradley, sales director of Glazpart added: “When we launched the Link Vent range, it was clear the market was needing solutions to the ventilation issues that emerged due to changes to building regulations. We are pleased that CWG Choices are Glazpartners and that we continue to supply the Link Vent range to make their windows and doors, not just compliant with regulations but also better for homeowners, their properties and their lifestyles.”