Davis-Standard Completes Acquisition of Extrusion Technology Group

Davis-Standard announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Extrusion Technology Group (ETG).

The acquisition further strengthens Davis-Standard's position, combining its expertise with the innovative technologies and market presence of battenfeld-cincinnati, exelliq, and Simplas.

These additions officially join the Davis-Standard family, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion.

Davis-Standard, a global provider in the design and manufacturing of extrusion and converting technology, announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Extrusion Technology Group (ETG).

The acquisition includes three esteemed brands: battenfeld-cincinnati, exelliq, and Simplas. These additions officially join the Davis-Standard family, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion.

The acquisition further strengthens Davis-Standard's position as an industry leader, combining its expertise with the innovative technologies and market presence of battenfeld-cincinnati, exelliq, and Simplas. With a shared commitment to excellence, the unified team is poised to deliver unparalleled solutions and support to customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome battenfeld-cincinnati, exelliq, and Simplas to the Davis-Standard family. This strategic acquisition reinforces our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and comprehensive support to our customers across various industries," said Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard.

"Together, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the evolving needs of the global extrusion and converting market.

"Former ETG CEO and now president of ETG and member of Davis Standard Executive Leadership Team Gerold Schley stated: "We are delighted to embark on this new chapter as part of the Davis-Standard family of brands. The synergies between ETG and Davis-Standard present exciting opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth."

Schley added: “We see numerous synergies that will allow us to integrate seamlessly, ensuring a smooth transition for customers of all brands."

Integrating these renowned brands into the Davis-Standard portfolio brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and advanced technologies. Customers can expect an expanded product offering, increased service capabilities, and a broader geographical presence to serve their unique requirements better.

Davis-Standard remains committed to delivering value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders. The company is enthusiastic about the opportunities that this acquisition creates for collaboration, innovation, and growth.