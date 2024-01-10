Davis-Standard invests in global service capabilities to bolster customer support

Key Highlights:

Davis-Standard is bolstering its service and support with expanded service teams, and advanced digital infrastructure aimed at optimising equipment efficiency and reducing costs.

Giovanni Spitale, CEO, emphasises Davis-Standard's commitment beyond equipment sales, making strategic investments in people, technology, and operations.

Zachery Ament, global service president, underscores Davis-Standard's customer-centric approach, restructuring internally and expanding service offerings to ensure operational excellence.

Davis-Standard expands its service and support capabilities focused on delivering better line efficiency and lower operating costs to its customers. The company’s investments in one global service team, critical spare parts inventory, new service products and advanced digital infrastructure are to address customers’ need for speed, uptime, flexibility, cost savings and quality. These enhanced capabilities are designed to support all equipment manufactured by Davis-Standard and its subsidiaries, including Maillefer.

Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard, was quoted as saying, “Davis-Standard's commitment extends far beyond the initial equipment sale - it's about building enduring partnerships that empower our customers to thrive, and we firmly believe the strategic investments in our people, technologies, and operations will provide an immediate impact to our customers.”

Davis-Standard's investment spans into four core areas.

First, an expanded network of expert service technicians to ensure localised support for customers. For US-based customers, the goal is to have a Davis-Standard certified technician within a 3-hour radius of customer sites, ensuring faster resolution of customer issues.

Second, the company stocks 1000+ critical spare parts in its VIP program for its customers. This ensures a 24-hour part availability from a trusted source with predictable costs.

Third, to minimise unplanned downtime and increase line performance and throughput, Davis-Standard has flexible preventative maintenance programs customers can choose from, including rebuild and repair programs.

Lastly, the company has significantly invested in a Service Cloud, advanced data analytics, and remote monitoring/IOT capabilities. Coupled with the digital transformation, the increase in sustaining innovations, such as product upgrades, ensures the complete life cycle of the equipment is optimised.

"Our customer-centric approach drives everything we do. We've restructured internally and expanded our service offerings to ensure unparalleled operational excellence for our customers. Buying equipment from us means a lifelong partnership geared towards enhancing customers’ line efficiency at a competitive total cost of ownership and fostering future innovations," said Zachery Ament, global service president.

Zach added, “Our vision is to be your preferred service and support partner providing a premium customer experience, regardless of which Davis-Standard, Maillefer, or sub-brand piece of equipment you purchased from us, dating back 30+ years. If a customer needs more performance, speed, flexibility, or cost savings from their existing equipment, we have a solution. We know our equipment better and can help.”