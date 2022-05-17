Plastic profiles extrusion specialist Primo is looking to establish a new technology and innovation centre in Tistrup, Jutland, later this year.

× Expand Primo Denmark-based profile extruder to establish new technology centre System window frames - Studio node vertical aluminum frame

The technology centre, already under construction, will be dedicated to knowledge sharing, materials science, sustainability and production technology.

CEO Claus Tønnesen said: "Production of plastic profiles continues to become more and more specialised. Primo produces special profiles for everything from the building and automotive industry, the medical sector, and the offshore industry. To continue to deliver world-class innovation and technology to all our business areas, we are pooling our expertise from all our factories in Europe and Asia in a new Technology and Innovation Centre.

"This initiative is, to a large extent, also a signal to the market and our customers that we want to be at the forefront when it comes to the development of new innovative materials and products. With the new setup, we dedicate our best specialists to developing exclusively. Our goal with the centre is to focus on process and production optimisation and contribute to the green transition with our customers. With our new centre we move from a reactive to a proactive approach in extrusion and materials science.”

Three core competences will be the main focus of the new technology centre. These are production technology and the development of smarter production and standardisation methods, including the acceleration to the circular economy and industry 4.0 production methods; the design of tools to enable precise development and production of the elements required to manufacture profiles; and materials science, research and development.

It is hoped that the new technology centre will move development and testing away from Primo’s manufacturing facilities and thereby make its research competences more flexible in order to support its customers’ needs for innovation.