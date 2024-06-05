Design Innovation in Plastics: Finalists earn praise for high quality presentations

Key Highlights:

The six shortlisted candidates for the final of the 2024 Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) competition have presented their products to the judges.

DIP is the longest running plastics design competition of its kind for university undergraduates in the UK and Ireland.

The DIP award ceremony will be held on Friday 5 July, at IOM3’s headquarters in Euston, London where students will compete for a top prize of £1,000.

The six shortlisted candidates for the final of the 2024 Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) competition have presented their products to the judges in a nerve-racking but fascinating day of scrutiny and discussion.

DIP is the longest running plastics design competition of its kind for university undergraduates in the UK and Ireland. Supported by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), and the Worshipful Company of Horners, it is industry headline sponsored by Covestro, a global supplier of premium polymers.

Expand DIP (back)Joe Shade, Brandon Hopkins, Jem Mitchel, Jake Lee (front) Isabel Payne and Gargi Agrawalla

Answering this year’s brief of ‘Life off-grid – independently powered products’, each finalist brought a prototype of their product and explained to the judges the research and material selection as well as other important considerations such as innovation, sustainability and cost which had gone into their design.

Chairman of judges, Richard Brown, commented: “It’s always a challenge when we judge the entries presented by our six finalists, and this year was no different – the quality was extremely high. The presentations were professional, succinct, and covered all the criteria of the brief.

“Our finalists have really thought through their designs and materials, and it’s very evident that the work they did at their training course, kindly hosted by Sumitomo (SHI) Demag as part of their prize, has paid dividends. Some of them opted to tweak their designs to reflect what they learned there.

“In short, we have six very good finalists, and we will look forward to announcing the results at the award ceremony!”

The DIP award ceremony will be held on Friday 5 July, at IOM3’s headquarters in Euston, London. Students are competing for a top prize of £1,000. There are supporting cash prizes for all finalists, and work placements or training courses with leading design and industry sponsors, who include Brightworks, Innovate Design, and PDD.

The six finalists are: