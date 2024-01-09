Distrupol Expands Across EMEA

Key Highlights:

Distrupol is set to expand its business operations across the majority of the EMEA region from January 1, 2024.

New facilities in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy will complement existing ones, allowing Distrupol to offer services with strategically located distribution hubs.

Distrupol is supported by a team of newly recruited sales representatives and central technical and customer service support.

Distrupol, a distributor of thermoplastics and elastomers to the polymer processing industry and an affiliate of GPD Companies, Inc. announced that it is expanding its business operations across the majority of the EMEA region.

From 1st January 2024, Distrupol will be active in the sales and distribution of polymer materials across the majority of EMEA countries and regions, based from strategically located sales offices and distribution hubs. Additional facilities will be operational in Germany, France, Spain and Italy (adding to the existing facilities in the UK, Ireland, Nordics, Benelux and Egypt), which will serve the expanded service area with the sales support of newly recruited sales representatives across multiple countries.

“Expanding EMEA-wide is an incredible achievement for Distrupol and a task that we are extremely excited to get our teeth into. We have distribution agreements in place with a number of key supply partners to be able to deliver a full portfolio of polyamides, acetal, polyethylene, polypropylene, acrylic, ABS, polycarbonate, additives, compounds and masterbatch to designers and manufacturers in industry,” commented James Stanton, commercial & operations director, Distrupol.

“With newly recruited sales representatives across EMEA, and central technical and customer service support available, we are well equipped and well prepared to take our industry-leading polymer expertise into new territories.”

Distrupol, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, is well-known for its ambitious growth strategies. Having established Distrupol USA earlier this year, and having acquired Baritec AB and Lautrup Chemicals in the Nordic region in the last 12 months, Distrupol’s management team is well versed in the requirements of expansion and business development.

“The Distrupol team is renowned for its tenacity for success and drive to deliver the absolute best for our customer and supply partners. The expansive portfolio, technical expertise, logistical excellence, firstclass service and absolute quality that our current regions experience as Distrupol customers will now be available to designers, manufacturers, producers and OEMs in the likes of France, Italy, Iberia, DACH, CEE, the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond,” commented Richard Orme, managing director, Distrupol.

“I am incredibly proud of what this business has achieved over the past 60 years, and in the last two years specifically, and I am honoured to lead such a business as we take our activity to the next level with our new geographical reach.”