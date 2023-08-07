DuPont completes acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group- look to solidify the company's medical plastics range

DuPont, has announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group ("Spectrum"), a producer of specialty medical devices and plastic components.

Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "I am pleased to welcome our talented Spectrum colleagues to DuPont. We are excited to add Spectrum's best-in-class advanced manufacturing capabilities, and decades-long customer relationships with the largest medical device OEMs to our existing healthcare portfolio. This acquisition fully aligns with our strategic objectives and is expected to increase overall top-line growth rates for DuPont through a broader and more integrated set of offerings for critical healthcare applications led by customer-driven innovation."

With a global workforce of approximately 2,200 employees and annual revenue of about $500 million, DuPont says that Spectrum will become part of the Industrial Solutions line of business within the Electronics & Industrial segment.