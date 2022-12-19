ENGEL announces 11 million euro investment at Dietach plant

ENGEL are investing 11 million Euros into their Dietach plant in Austria. Production, logistics, the apprentice workshop and the office building will be expanded and modernised in two construction phases. Building work starts in May 2023.

× Expand Engel Engel's newly expanded site at St Valentin, Austria

This capital expenditure sees injection moulding machine manufacturer ENGEL, headquartered in Schwertberg, Austria, respond to the growing global demand for robots and integrated system solutions for injection moulding production. as Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group said: "We supply well over half of all injection moulding machines produced by ENGEL with integrated automation technology, and the trend is continuing to grow,"

Founded in 1980, the Dietach plant today develops and produces three robot series: the viper linear robot, the e-pic pick-and-place robot and the pic A sprue picker. The building is now being extended towards the west direction on the existing plant location. In total, the extension will offer a usable floor space of more than 3000 m².

The flow assembly line will be modernised during the construction work. “In future, ENGEL will be able to respond in a far more flexible way to customer requests and short-term order changes without prolonging lead times”, says Engleder.

according to the company, spring 2024, the production, logistics and apprentice workshop areas will have been completed and the new photovoltaic system will have been put into operation.

Following the expansion of the production areas, ENGEL in Dietach modernise and expand the existing office building from the ground up. ENGEL believes This will help ENGEL establish the basis for further personnel growth in the future.

Jörg Fuhrmann, Vice President Automation and Composite Systems said: "If we precisely coordinate the injection moulding machine, automation and processing technology, we can leverage the efficiency and quality potential to the maximum. “ he added: "For many customers, the high level of system solutions expertise is an important criterion for choosing ENGEL."