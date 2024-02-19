EVOSYS Once Again Top Innovator In 2024 For Processing Plastics

Key Highlights:

Evosys Laser GmbH from Erlangen has once again been named Innovation Champion and thus receives the TOP 100 seal 2024. Only particularly innovative medium-sized companies receive this award, which is presented annually by the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

EVOSYS also impressed in this year's TOP 100 innovation competition and has once again been one of Germany's top innovators since February 1. Innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke from the Vienna University of Economics and Business examined the company on the basis of numerous criteria.

In the category "Innovation-promoting top management", all measures with which the company management supports and promotes the development of ideas and their implementation are evaluated. How far-sighted and forward-looking the corporate strategy is also plays a role: what opportunities are there to participate in innovation projects, how sustainable are they, are company-relevant aspects of digitalisation taken into account and what is the overall climate for innovation?

EVOSYS ranks among the top innovators for the third time. The Erlangen-based company develops and manufactures laser welding systems for processing plastics. These are used, for example, in the automotive, medical technology and consumer product industries. Laser welding of plastics is an established and widely used manufacturing process that is valued for its reliability, cleanliness and cost-effectiveness.

The annual TOP 100 innovation competition examines whether and how innovations and product improvements have been able to establish themselves on the market. It assesses how innovation processes are structured in companies and what measures are taken in terms of flexibility and agility.

"We encourage our employees to try out new ideas of their own. Our experience with this has been consistently positive, as it not only increases employee motivation and commitment. New insights and valuable developments also enable us to better support our customers in technological change, for example." This is how the two EVOSYS managing directors Frank Brunnecker and Holger Aldebert describe their recipe for success.