Exel Composites appoints new R&D manager

Exel Composites has appointed Neil Dykes to the role of UK R&D manager at the organisation’s factory in Runcorn, England.

With a wealth of experience in polymer science and advanced composites manufacturing, Dykes will aim to grow company visibility across the UK by expanding Exel’s product offerings. Furthermore, he will help to grow local production expertise in the UK, integrating customer challenges into composite solutions.

Starting as an apprentice development technologist in rubber compounding, Dykes completed a polymer science and technology degree followed by research toward a PhD at Cranfield University, where he studied damage detection systems for composite aircraft structures. Dykes continued there as a research officer looking at the automated manufacture of composite components. As a customer, he has worked with Exel Composites since 2002 and has held a director position at Composite Mast Engineering, making him well-positioned to increase Exel’s market share in the UK.

“My career has always been about developing better materials for structures,” Dykes said: “For example, I designed and manufactured portable communication masts, and carbon composite shelter structures. This is how I came to work with Exel Composites nearly 20 years ago. My experience in composite processing research, and as a technical manager in carbon fabric design and resin infusion manufacture, will benefit Exel’s forward-thinking R&D team. Together, we can drive innovation in composite technology and business growth across the UK.”

As experts in pultrusion and pull-winding, Exel produces large volumes of robust and efficient composites for building, transportation, telecommunications, wind power, and other applications.

Kim Sjödahl, Senior Vice President of Technology and R&D at Exel Composites, added: “We have a growing customer base in the UK, and Neil’s experience in advanced composite research makes him an asset to the global R&D team. Having Neil will help us to grow our R&D capabilities and understand and design composite solutions that are best suited for their unique challenges, across the many industries we serve.”