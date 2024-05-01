Fluoropolymer Resources hires new sales manager for the Americas

Expand FRL Josh Rosenboom

Fluoropolymer Resources LLC (FRL) introduces Josh Rosenboom as its new sales manager in the Americas. He joins the fluoropolymer industry after spending the past five years as an area sales manager at Avient Corporation, a multinational plastics compounder.

Prior to his role at Avient, Rosenboom held a variety of sales and leadership positions within the plastics industry.

Given the increasing importance of sustainability within fluoropolymer end markets, Rosenboom will be a key member of the FRL team focused on promoting solutions for a circular economy.