Glazpart nominated for six Fenestration awards

Glazing component manufacturer Glazpart Glazing has been nominated for a total of six awards by the National Fenestration Awards (NFA) 2024 for its products, initiatives and employees.

The award nominations include:

Component of the Year: The Link Vent product

Customer Service / Operations Person of the Year: Linda Lewis (customer relations co-ordinator)

Office Manager of the Year: Belinda White (customer relations manager)

Social Networker of the Year: James Lee (marketing consultant)

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year: Glazpartners (customer support programme)

Best BDM/Sales Executive of the Year: Andy Lobban (sales manager, Fenestration Products)

On receiving the news, Dean Bradley, Glazpart sales director, commented: “All at Glazpart are thrilled with the news of these nominations which recognises and rewards the best of the fenestration industry.”

The National Fenestration Awards are the industry’s fastest growing and most inclusive awards event. Launched in 2013 and now into its 11th campaign, the National Fenestration Awards are decided completely by the participation of the industry. All in the industry are invited to vote on their choice of deserving winner.

Bradley added: “We are very excited at being finalists in six categories and we encourage all our customers and colleagues to vote for Glazpart. We look forward to the awards event later in the year. In the meantime, best of luck to all those shortlisted.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday 24 October at the London Hilton Garden Inn at Doncaster Racecourse.