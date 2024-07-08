Glazpart partnership with Glazing Summit grows stronger

Key Highlights:

Glazpart announced two new agreements with Glazing Summit that further strengthens the working partnership between the two companies.

Firstly, Glazpart will once again sponsor Glazing Summit 2024 and will participate in the panel discussions at the event in October.

The Glazing Summit takes place on Thursday 17 October when over 500 leaders from across the glass and glazing industry will come together for the industry’s biggest conference at the world-renowned Edgbaston Stadium and Conference Centre, Birmingham.

This exclusive event for the window, door and conservatory industry brings together business owners, directors and senior management from across the entire industry for a packed one-day summit and an optional Gala Dinner in the evening. It is the ‘must attend’ event for industry professionals.

The second agreement that further cements the strong relationship is the news that Glazing Summit has become a Glazpartner and will work closer with Glazpart on future marketing and promotional activity.

Glazpart set up the award-winning Glazpartners initiative just over 12 months ago to offer multiple promotional benefits for all participating companies – customers and media/events partners.

By joining, Glazpartners can benefit from the following brand promotions:

Listing, logo and promotional article on the bespoke Glazpartners web section on Glazpart’s website

Product display and branding on Glazpart’s stands at trade fairs and events (including FIT Show 2025)

Joint articles for the trade and regional media

Branding, listing and discounted advertising in the annual Glazpartners brochure (distributed to over 20,000 companies in the supply chain and at industry events)

Use of the Glazpartners logo on stationary and for promotional purposes

Promotion via social media channels

On the positive news, Dean Bradley, Glazpart sales director, commented: “We are delighted to sponsor Glazing Summit once again, as it is one of the industry’s biggest and best events for networking. It is also very pleasing that Glazing Summit has joined our award-winning Glazpartners initiative which has established itself as one of the sector’s best customer support programmes since its launch in May 2023. We are very much looking forward to Glazing Summit where our team will be exhibiting our products, meeting customers, taking part in expert panel debates and promoting all our Glazpartners throughout the event.”

Chris Beck, editor of GGP, organisers of Glazing Summit added: “Glazing Summit promises to be the outstanding event in the industry’s calendar with top tier keynote speakers discussing the major challenges impacting on our industry. We are thrilled that Glazpart has agreed to be one of our sponsors and will be sharing their expertise on the glazing accessories and ventilation products markets. With Glazpart’s commitment to Glazing Summit it is fitting that we have agreed to join their Glazpartners’ initiative and we look forward to working closer with Glazpart and to mutual promotional benefits.”