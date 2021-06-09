Designers and builders of injection moulding tools appreciate the possibilities offered by Germany-based HASCO. From the mould making assistant and the generation of parts lists, to the direct ordering of quality mould units, HASCO’s online portal aims to simplify the work of the users.

HASCO introduces Standard Engineering Tool for mould making

With the new HASCO SET Standard Engineering Tool, the standard mould units producer has introduced a new customised offline software program. Because CAD computers in design – often for security reasons – are not connected with the internet, the HASCO SET as an offline version offers a solution that can be simply installed and utilised for the entire product library. Regular updates guarantee user access to more than 100,000 mould units, current product data and the very latest information.

The Standard Engineering Tool enables mould designers to utilise the required mould units quickly. The already proven mould making assistant from the HASCO portal provides further support. With just a few clicks, and with the integrated layout editor, personalised mould structures can be easily configured. Furthermore, interfaces are available for all conventional CAD systems. Models of the products can be directly imported and exported. The assembly environments of the standard mould units can be called up directly and can be generated and configured quickly and easily, resulting in considerable time savings and making the design of injection moulding tools even easier.

The unique combination of offline and online tools brings designers numerous advantages. The uploading of parts lists in the HASCO portal, for example, makes it possible to place orders easily and quickly. The HASCO SET interface can be adapted without problem to the user's individual needs, allowing mould making designers to focus on the important aspects and thus significantly increase efficiency.