Hi-Tech acquires Sabre Plastic Mouldings to enhance customer offering

Hi-Technology Group Ltd (Hi-Tech) has acquired Sabre Plastic Mouldings Ltd in a deal which is expected to enhance the group’s customer offering.

Hi-Tech is part of Buckland Group Ltd and offers services from design and prototyping through to tooling, manufacturing of engineered plastic injection mouldings and logistics.

Sabre is a manufacturer of technical injection mouldings and assemblies serving markets such as medical, electrical, and industrial. Their moulding machines are all processor controlled and range in clamp size from 7 to 380 tonnes, with the ability to mould components weighing just fractions of a gram up to 1,500 grams. They have been operating since 1995 from their facility in Letchworth, Hertfordshire.

Hi-Tech also has a strong presence in similar markets, served from its existing facilities in Waterlooville, Hampshire and Kosice, Slovakia. The addition of Sabre to the group is anticipated to bring further benefits for customers and employees of both Sabre and Hi-Tech.

Sabre will remain in its existing facility in Letchworth, and the current director, Keith Jenkins will remain with the business to enable a smooth transition.

Sabre Plastics Tooling Ltd will continue to operate independently under the ownership and leadership of Robin Stimson and the two businesses will cooperate and work closely together providing solutions to the customers of Sabre and Hi-Tech.

Neil Sibley, CEO of Hi-Tech commented: “I am delighted with the acquisition of Sabre, they have some innovative solutions, a complimentary range of customers and products, and are a really good fit with Hi-Tech.”

Keith Jenkins, director of Sabre added: “We are thrilled to be part of the Hi-Tech Group and are looking forward to the opportunities and added services this will bring to Sabre and its customers.”