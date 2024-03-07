Hitachi Introduces Real View Polarised Unit Advancing High-Precision Structural Analysis

Key Highlights:

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Ltd launched a polarisation microscope accessory compatible with the NEXTA DSC Series of thermal analysers.

The NEXTA DSC measures heat flow for material characterisation, providing thermal properties such as melting point, glass transition, and crystallisation.

The NEXTA DSC is equipped with a 20-megapixel high-resolution camera, providing a 10-fold increase in resolution and a 50-fold digital zoom compared to the standard Real View camera system.

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Ltd., part of the Hitachi High-Tech Group, has launched a polarisation microscope accessory compatible with the NEXTA DSC Series of thermal analysers.

Used in diverse fields for thermal analysis, including polymers, pharma, electronics, chemical, academia, oil and gas, food, and metals, the NEXTA DSC measures heat flow for material characterisation. It provides thermal properties such as melting point, glass transition, and crystallisation.

In industries and research facilities developing high-performance materials, Hitachi’s Real View Polarised Micro Sample Observation Unit for NEXTA DSC optional accessory offers versatility, extending to applications like sample crystal orientation, quality control of multilayer films, and failure analysis.

Enhanced microscopic analysis

Expand Hitachi Real View Polarised Micro Sample Observation Unit

The Real View Polarised Micro Sample Observation Unit for NEXTA DSC is equipped with a 20-megapixel high-resolution camera, providing a 10-fold increase in resolution and a 50-fold digital zoom compared to the standard Real View camera system. Additionally, controllable polarisation technology enhances the contrast in the image, allowing operators to explore the directional dependence – known as anisotropy – of the sample.

The camera unit has a dedicated image processing function specifically designed for polarisation observation. The system seamlessly performs layer-by-layer melting point analysis of multi-layer films, using a straightforward operation akin to the NEXTA DSC series.

These features facilitate high-precision structural analysis of various materials, enabling clear observation of small areas, including abnormalities in multi-layer film quality.

Olivier Savard, product manager for thermal analysers at Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, stated, "The Real View Polarised Micro Sample Observation Unit for NEXTA DSC Series introduces an innovative approach to high-precision structural analysis, expanding the capabilities of differential scanning calorimeters for companies and research laboratories who need to enhanced material characterisation."

Shinya Nishimura, product manager for thermal analysers at Hitachi High-Tech Science, stated, “The Polarised Micro Sample Observation Unit enables thermal analysis of micro areas using a uniquely developed image processing function. This product provides innovative applications and solutions for the R&D and QA/QC markets.”

*“NEXTA” and “Real View” are registered trademarks of Hitachi High-Tech Science in Japan, the United States, the EU, and other countries.