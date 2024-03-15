Hoffmann Neopac in search of new leadership

Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging for pharma, beauty and FMCG, announced a change at the top. Mark Aegler, CEO of the Hoffmann Neopac Group, has decided to leave the company after 13 years.

Certain differences of opinion between the Supervisory Board and Mark Aegler on the Group's strategic direction have led to his decision to continue his professional career outside of the Hoffmann Neopac Group. He will continue to act as CEO until the General Meeting in June 2024.

The Supervisory Board is leading the search for a suitable successor.

Mark Aegler has led the Hoffmann Neopac Group very successfully over the years, giving it a renewed focus and driving forward its international development.

“We are extremely sorry to see him go and would like to thank him most sincerely for his commitment. His efficient strategic and operational leadership has played a major role in the success and development of the company. We wish him all the best for the future,” said Dr. Christoph Lindenmeyer, chairman of the Supervisory Board.