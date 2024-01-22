Huntsman To Share Its Passion For Polyurethanes at UTECH Europe

Key Highlights:

Huntsman will showcase its commitment to sustainability at UTECH Europe, emphasising how polyurethanes contribute to a more carbon-neutral and circular future by making homes energy-efficient.

Huntsman will play a central role at UTECH Europe, presenting technical innovations, including a new catalyst for hydrofluoro-olefin formulations, sustainable foam solutions for automotive applications, and bio-based particleboard binders.

Huntsman's exhibition booth will feature a range of everyday products showcasing their polyurethane technologies, including recyclable automotive seating foams, and recycled content-based EV battery cell encapsulation foam.

Huntsman will be exhibiting at UTECH Europe this April, sharing how its passion for polyurethanes is continuing to deliver innovations that enrich lives and contribute to the global drive towards a more carbon neutral, circular future.

Polyurethanes aims to contribute to the transition to a more sustainable future – helping to make homes more energy efficient; reduce fuel demands in transportation applications; enable alternative energy solutions; and increase the durability of materials to minimise waste.

Highlighting the breadth of its capabilities, Huntsman will play a central role across all aspects of UTECH Europe proceedings. Tony Hankins, president of Huntsman Polyurethanes, will give a keynote address to open the event’s conference program. Huntsman associates will also deliver a series of technical papers throughout the event covering:

An innovative new catalyst that has been developed and evaluated in hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) containing formulations for reactivity and stability.

More sustainable foam innovations for automotive acoustic applications – based on bio-based and recycled content - that help address end of life recyclability issues.

A new generation of bio-based particleboard binders that have a lower carbon footprint and are aligned with the needs of the composite wood panel industry.

At Huntsman’s exhibition booth, the team will display a range of everyday products that feature the company’s polyurethane technologies and showcase sustainability in action. These will include:

A liquid thermoplastic polyurethane (LTPU) technology for the footwear industry

A PU-based flexible foam made with bio-content for the manufacture of mattresses and furniture.

Novel PU-based automotive seating foams that can be made using bio-based polyols and allow recyclability options.

A new EV battery cell encapsulation foam technology made from recycled content enabling carbon footprint reduction.

Composite wood panels utilising PU-based binders with bio-content.

Joe Tse, Polyurethanes vice president Europe at Huntsman, said: “Around the world, polyurethane chemistry is helping to address the most pressing sustainability challenges. At UTECH Europe 2024 we will continue to reinforce the role our industry has to play in supporting economic development in Europe. We look forward to continuing conversations with our customers about how best to collaborate to enable more sustainable growth.”