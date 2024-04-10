IATF accreditation opens up new supplier route for Tecman

Key Highlights:

Tecman has achieved the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949:2016 accreditation, awarded by LRQA.

IATF demonstrates the operational level of the organisation and opens up a route to supplying major OEMs directly as it verifies Tecman’s consistent compliance with the most rigorous industry standard.

Tecman are currently working with several OEMs to integrate this technology into EV battery packs and the IATF accreditation demonstrates that this patented process meets globally recognised standards.

× Expand IATF

Tecman, an advanced materials engineering business that supply thermal management technology to automotive OEMs, has achieved the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949:2016 accreditation.

Achieving the accreditation is a significant step towards delivering on Tecman’s strategy to be globally recognised as a centre of excellence in thermal management solutions.

IATF demonstrates the operational level of the organisation and opens up a route to supplying major OEMs directly as it verifies Tecman’s consistent compliance with the most rigorous industry standard.

The IATF certification was created in 1999 by several of the world’s largest OEMs and is a quality management standard unique to automotive manufacturers. It recognises best practice and signifies a company’s commitment to quality, continuous improvement and compliance with industry specific requirements.

IATF is highly regarded and is often a prerequisite for suppliers who want to do business directly with automotive manufacturers as it ensures a standardised approach across international supply chains.

It involves a two-stage on-site audit in which the whole business is assessed – this differs from traditional quality management systems, which focus on individual processes. Tecman was awarded the certification by LRQA.

There are over 2500 component manufacturers servicing the automotive sector in the UK but fewer than 500 have IATF certification. This accolade verifies the company’s capabilities and unlocks new opportunities for Tecman, who have been supplying major OEMs indirectly for many years.

Tecman are a solution-driven partner focused on tackling persistent industry challenges. Their innovative approach to engineering challenges and a design-for-manufacture methodology has enabled them to build a reputation that sees many of their products used in automotive brands including BMW Mini, VW, JLR, Nissan and Audi.

At Battery Cells and Systems Expo in June, Tecman unveiled a process that enables the high-volume continuous manufacture of Framed Anti-Thermal Propagation (ATP) Pads. This cell spacer technology can enhance cell life and optimise performance, while increasing the thermal propagation delay to over 20 minutes. Tecman are currently working with several OEMs to integrate this technology into EV battery packs. The IATF accreditation demonstrates that this patented process meets globally recognised standards.

Companies undergoing IATF accreditation are assessed on their compliance with the IATF 16949 standard, which includes the well-known ISO 9001 requirements as well as criteria unique to the industry. This assesses process efficiency, risk management, product quality control, supplier management, continuous improvement and more.

Tom Deards, QHSE Manager at Tecman, said: “The IATF accreditation is the industry gold standard. To hold it, a company must undergo a complex, rigorous assessment process that requires significant changes throughout the business, including changes to existing processes and ways of working.

"We have implemented the standards required for the accreditation over recent months and have already seen meaningful improvements in customer satisfaction - proving it really does make a practical difference.”