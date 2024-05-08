ICS Cool Energy launches training suite in Totton to enhance technical proficiency

Key Highlights:

ICS Cool Energy, a specialist in complete temperature control solutions for manufacturing process and facilities applications, announced opening of a new training suite at its facility in Totton. The custom-made lab is designed to facilitate training and development of technicians in an environment tailored to their needs. It offers hands-on simulations and a classroom setup featuring all equipment that ICS Cool Energy sells, hires and services including chillers, free coolers, temperature control units (TCU), heat exchangers, controls and more.

With the new training suite, ICS Cool Energy aims to equip technicians and sales engineers with enhanced skills and practical expertise to excel in the field. The facility, also featuring a water treatment fluid laboratory, allows for hands-on, functional training that simulates real-life scenarios of how temperature control systems operate, ensuring optimal understanding and application of the equipment. This new training suite will also serve as an opportunity for customers, enabling them to learn and better understand the equipment they install and utilise in their facilities.

Alistair Michie, service operations leader at ICS Cool Energy stated: "The new training suite demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best service possible to our customers to keep their operations and businesses running. The suite serves as an onboarding program for new team members and supports ongoing training for continuous skill improvement. By providing comprehensive factory training for our technicians and sales engineers, we ensure they become experts in their field and can serve our customers with the highest level of proficiency.

“Having a simulated system that technicians can personally experiment on, manipulate and control is invaluable. It enables us to test, prove, and train on our systems and solutions – in a safe environment - to find the most efficient and sustainable way of operating, servicing and adjusting equipment for optimal performance in different scenarios."

As new products and solutions are introduced to ICS Cool Energy offering, they will be incorporated into the training suite, making it future-proof and expansive.