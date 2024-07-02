IKA strengthens management team for further growth

IKA Innovative Kunststoffaufbereitung GmbH & Co. KG announce important structural changes.

As of July 1st 2024, Alexander Trägner will join the management team and Andreas Schrörs, as director of procurement, will be granted power of attorney.

Alexander Trägner has been with the company for 17 years and most recently held the position of Head of Accounting/HR/IT. Andreas Schrörs also looks back on a long career at IKA and has been with the company for 20 years this year.

These strategic changes are part of IKA's continuous growth and serve to further strengthen the team. With the new management structure, IKA is optimally positioned for the coming years, the further internationalisation and future challenges.