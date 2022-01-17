Innovations in workshop equipment from Meusburger

Meusburger has again expanded its workshop equipment product range with innovations in almost all product groups in autumn 2021. In particular, the assembly equipment, consumables and EDM accessories product ranges were expanded.

Assembly made easy

With the new E 21990 hose assembly device straight, 45° and 90° couplers and nozzles can be mounted into the coolant hoses (E 2180 and E 2185) much easier. The compact design also allows mobile use by clamping in a vice or via the fixing holes. Depending on which area the device is to be used, there are three different set variants to choose from.

Biodegradable foam cleaner for cavities

With the new VCF 18 foam cleaner for cavities, Meusburger presents a biodegradable alternative to the high-end VCC 30 cleaner. For the most part, this cleaner does not contain conventional solvents and therefore does not produce any aerosol mist containing solvents. It easily removes residues from release agents, anticorrosives and lubricants. It can also be used to efficiently remove light plastic deposits and burnt-on residues from injection moulds.

New in EDM accessories

Workpieces for wire EDM can be precisely clamped and adjusted in three axes with the new HER 6115 rotatable pendulum vice with jaw. A clamping range between 0 and 100 mm and an angle adjustment of 360° are possible. A further innovation is the HER 6120 V-block holder ITS-50. The V-block holder enables the clamping of round and square workpieces such as ejector pins or cutting punches.