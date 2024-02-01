Intertronics Launches Structural Adhesives Selector Guide

Key Highlights:

Intertronics has launched a structural adhesive selector guide to help manufacturers find the right material for their application.

The guide is designed to help manufacturers discover the optimal adhesive for establishing robust structural bonds with metals, plastics, and composite materials.

The selector guide includes materials from several brands, including SCIGRIP, Intertronics, Opti-tec, Dymax, and Born2Bond.

To help manufacturers find the right material for their application, adhesives specialist Intertronics has launched a structural adhesive selector guide. The guide includes a full overview of five structural adhesive chemistries, methyl methacrylate (MMA), epoxy, polyurethane, UV curing, and cyanoacrylate. It covers 28 materials and their properties, curing considerations, compatibility considerations, and more.

The guide is designed to help manufacturers discover the optimal adhesive for establishing robust structural bonds with metals, plastics, and composite materials. It is tailored to the distinct needs of industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, medical, and consumer.

The selector guide includes materials from several brands, including SCIGRIP, Intertronics, Opti-tec, Dymax, and Born2Bond. Alongside information on chemistry and substrate suitability, it adds specific information on cure time, chemistry, and bond strength, and explains the packaging each material is available in, be it twin-packs, cartridges, and/or bulk. Information is included on each material’s resistance to water/humidity, chemicals, and heat, to indicate what environments it might be suitable for.

“When choosing a structural adhesive, various factors will influence the decision; developing a specification will involve weighing up priorities and deciding on allowable compromises,” said Kevin Brownsill, head of technical: learning and development at Intertronics.

“Selecting a material involves balancing the benefits with the trade-offs and coming to an informed decision. There are many factors to consider — adhesives applications are notoriously complex — but this guide is a helpful starting point.”

Customers that require further guidance on structural adhesive selection can speak with Intertronics’ experienced team for insightful technical and applications guidance. The company also offers a seminar, The art and science of choosing a structural adhesive.