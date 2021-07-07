JSP forma partnership with Polyformes

JSP International is pleased to announce a partnership with Polyformes ; they will be the only distributor of ARPLANK in the UK.

ARPLANK is a non-cross-linked foam material made from expanded polyethylene. When manufactured in Europe it contains 25 per cent recycled content. The three-dimensional sphere of ARPLANK has the ability to absorb and dissipate energy, making it an ideal packaging solution to protect even the most fragile of products. ARPLANK is 100% recyclable, chemically inert and is free from VOC.

× Expand Shutterstock Business partnership handshake concept.Photo two coworkers handshaking process.Successful deal after great meeting.Horizontal, blurred background.Wide

Adrian Green, Head of Sales and Marketing for Polyformes says, “We are very excited to bring this innovative packaging solution to the UK. We have put the ARPLANK material through its paces and found that not only do we like the protective qualities it gives but how receptive it is to the many operations used in converting it such as die cutting, splitting, water jet, laser, CNC milling, sawing and moulding. It fits in nicely with many solutions we provide to our clients and now enables them to become more sustainable.”

ARPLANK Sales Manager, Jiri Slezak commented, “We are very pleased to form this strategic partnership. Both companies share the same views and targets about sustainability. We look forward to working with Polyformes to make the packaging industry more sustainable with ARPLANK.”