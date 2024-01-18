KRAHN Chemie Opens New Subsidiary KRAHN Central & Eastern Europe

Key Highlights:

KRAHN Chemie is strengthening its presence in Central and Eastern Europe by establishing a new subsidiary, KRAHN Central & Eastern Europe, based in Vienna, Austria.

The new subsidiary aims to serve as a regional hub, consolidating activities in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region and enhancing sales.

KRAHN intends to provide more efficient services to producers and customers in the region, and strengthen cooperation with partners in the CEE region.

KRAHN Chemie is strengthening its presence in Central and Eastern Europe and expanding its business in this growth region. To this end, the company has founded a new subsidiary: KRAHN Central & Eastern Europe has been based in Margaretenstrasse in Vienna (Austria) since January 2024.

With KRAHN Central & Eastern Europe, KRAHN aims to consolidate its presence in Europe. "We are creating a new regional hub that bundles activities in the CEE region and strengthens sales," says Thorben Liebrecht, managing director of the new subsidiary.

The Central and Eastern European region – excluding Poland, where KRAHN Chemie Polska is active – was previously covered by sales offices at the locations of sister company ALBIS in Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary with six employees. The business in Austria was managed from Germany.

The new KRAHN company, with optimised logistics and additional sales resources, will offer a more efficient service for producers and customers in the region. The initial focus will be on the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, with business activities in other countries to be expanded at a later date. Many distribution rights from well-known producers such as ExxonMobil, Toyal and Eastman for heat transfer fluids are already in place. Cooperation with all partners in the region will be consolidated by KRAHN Central & Eastern Europe and placed on a strong new footing.

"The CEE region offers a lot of potential and we are looking forward to gaining new customers as well as additional distribution rights. It is a complex task to build up a new unit and I am very happy to have found a highly motivated and visionary managing director within our own organisation in Thorben Liebrecht," emphasised Dr. Rolf Kuropka, managing director of KRAHN Chemie GmbH.

Thorben Liebrecht was previously head of plastics, adhesives & sealants at KRAHN Chemie Deutschland.

"This challenge is a great opportunity, as the region will grow considerably in the coming years. My goal is for KRAHN to actively shape this development, and I will do my best to drive the business forward and open up further markets," said Thorben Liebrecht, looking forward to his new role.