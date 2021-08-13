The KraussMaffei Group will transfer all activities of the former KraussMaffei High Performance AG into an independent unit effective 1 October 2021. This will operate under the traditional name NETSTAL.

KraussMaffei High Performance becomes NETSTAL again

The new subgroup will manage the NETSTAL New Machines and Service business worldwide from its subsidiaries.

KraussMaffei CEO Dr Michael Ruf said: "With this step, we are taking into account the wishes of our customers and reuniting the NETSTAL brand and the NETSTAL organisation under a common name. We are convinced that in the future NETSTAL will be able to respond to customers and their applications with even greater focus than before and offer them the added value for which the NETSTAL brand has stood for many decades."

The markets served by NETSTAL have proven to be crisis-proof even during the pandemic. KraussMaffei therefore anticipates strong growth in these areas – particularly in the medical as well as the PET segments. Here, NETSTAL offers a machine series with the new PET Line that provides unique added value.

Renzo Davatz will head NETSTAL as CEO and in this function will report directly to the KraussMaffei Group CEO.