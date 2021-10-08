LANXESS is putting sustainable material and lightweight solutions in the spotlight at this year’s Fakuma. With its plastic compounds and composite materials, the company aims to trailblaze material cycles, conserving resources, and protecting the climate.

Focus areas for LANXESS at Fakuma will be the market launch of hollow-profile hybrid technology as a lightweight design technology and new halogen-free flame-retardant polyamides and polyesters. Further highlights include materials and component concepts for the future market ‘New Mobility’, and ISCC-certified product innovations in relation to the Pocan-branded PBT compounds.

LANXESS is also expanding its range of Tepex continuous-fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composites with the addition of particularly sustainable variants. In this manner, the specialty chemicals company is offering a composite material with a level of quality suitable for large-scale production that is manufactured entirely from natural resources. It features a combination of flax fabrics and bio-based polylactic acid as a matrix material. This yields surfaces with a natural look that reflects the origin of the compound.

With its purely thermoplastic matrix, the new flax composite is fully recyclable, as are its fossil-based Tepex counterparts. It takes its place in the product range beside sustainable materials such as a Tepex dynalite, which has a matrix obtained from recycled polycarbonate water bottles.

The market launch of the hollow-profile hybrid technology from LANXESS has now progressed to such an extent that the company was able to embark on a variety of development projects with customers and has already reached the prototype stage with some.

LANXESS is also presenting a new halogen-free flame-retardant and unreinforced polyamide 6 compound that passes the UL 94 flammability test from US testing institute Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

One of the material’s strong points is its high elongation at break, even when freshly moulded, which means that components can be mounted immediately after production.

Fakuma will take place from October 12 to 16, 2021, at Friedrichshafen Exhibition Center. LANXESS will exhibiting from stand 4209 in hall B4. At a press briefing on October 13, the specialty chemicals company will present a new sustainable engineering plastics grade that has a particularly low carbon footprint and meets various aspects of sustainability and circular economy.