Italy-based LATI Industria Termoplastici, a leader in self-extinguishing and high-performance thermoplastic compounds, and US-based sustainable hemp plastics provider The Hemp Plastic Company (THPC) have signed an agreement for the distribution of THPC’s line of ecological hemp blended plastics for use in packaging, automotive, furniture, toys and other sectors.

THPC LATI Industria Termoplastici signs hemp plastics distribution agreement

LATI has been committed to offering alternatives to plastics based solely on non-renewable sources, with a lower environmental impact. LATI's range now includes sustainable products such as compounds based on polymers from mechanical or chemical recycling or from renewable sources. The themes of reuse and circularity have been in LATI's remit since its foundation in 1945.

THPC CEO Glen Kayll said: “We are pleased to be working with LATI to bring our line of environmentally friendly hemp polymers to the European market. Hemp is one of nature’s greatest natural carbon absorbers, and together with a leader like LATI, we can accelerate our mutual customers’ transition to sustainable alternatives that reduce plastic and carbon emissions and are affordable, available in volume and relatively simple to implement.”

LATI Sales Director Vittorio Gerola added: "Sustainability has always been a fundamental value for LATI that guides the way of conducting business and relating to all stakeholders. Thanks to the partnership with The Hemp Plastic Company, we provide an additional solution to the sustainability goals of our customers, and to reduce carbon emissions.”