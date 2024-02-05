Leister Offers Reliable Solutions for Plastic Welding

Key Highlights:

Leister offers both an Advanced (A) and a Standard (S) model.

PENWELD A and S offer advanced functions for precise work, ensuring efficiency in various plastic welding applications.

Both are compactly built and specifically designed for welding plastic in tight spaces.

The new PENWELD A and S hot air welding devices from Leister are ideally suited for precise plastic welding work in apparatus, tank, and container construction.

Leister’s PENWELD A, also known as the Advanced model, features a ring-shaped LED work light integrated directly into the handle. This innovative design allows for optimal illumination of the welding zone, a major advantage during longer work periods that require high concentration.

With its logically designed polygon-shaped ergonomic handle, the PENWELD A offers comfortable and safe handling. The welding tool fits perfectly in the hand, allowing for precise control during work. Additionally, its compact size and various angle adapters make it ideal for draw welding accurate seams in narrow and hard-to-reach places. The PENWELD A can also be easily rotated 310 degrees at the air connection, providing enhanced mobility during draw welding.

The PENWELD A features a well-arranged display that shows the current and target temperature during use. The intuitive menu on the display makes operating and setting the welder effortless.

Thanks to the electronic control of the hot-air welder, the temperature remains constant, increasing process reliability and safety. Furthermore, the PENWELD A comes with a lightweight and flexible air hose with integrated power cable. The hose's surface is designed with a slippery mesh, resembling snakeskin, allowing it to be easily pulled over edges without resistance during welding.

The PENWELD S, or Standard model, solid external-air welder is a robust but simpler offering from Leister. It is compactly built and specifically designed for welding plastic in tight spaces. The PENWELD S is particularly suitable for hot gas draw welding. It features a recessed temperature setting knob in the handle, allowing for very precise temperature adjustments, and preventing unintentional changes, thus increasing process safety.

Similar to the PENWELD A, the PENWELD S also has a rotatable 310-degree connection for improved mobility, and also a high quality, sturdy and durable air hose with integrated power cable.

Both the PENWELD A and S hot air welding devices from Leister offer reliable and efficient solutions for various plastic welding applications including plastic tank fabrication, aquaculture construction and repair, boat construction and repair, plastic repairs and reservoir and canal waterproofing.

PENWELD A and S: Advanced functions for precise work, and robustness for the harsh industrial environment.