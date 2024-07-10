Lionweld Kennedy announces record-breaking orders

Lionweld Kennedy, a UK manufacturer of high-quality steel gratings, handrail standards, and fabricated steel products, announced record-breaking orders with the company seeing an all-time high in the value of orders placed.

With unprecedented demand across all sectors, Lionweld Kennedy achieved order intake levels of 190% of the 2023 monthly average in May of this year.

The success, the business attributes to its relentless commitment to quality, innovation, customer satisfaction and product offering underpinned by a talented and dedicated workforce.

Dave Robinson, managing director of Lionweld Kennedy, said: "We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the growing demand for our products, and their dedication has paid off with record-breaking results. This success is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ability to adapt and innovate in a competitive market.

“Our customers continue to put their trust in our products and, together with our team and partners we have reached new heights. I am confident that we will continue to build on this momentum as we move forward."

Lionweld Kennedy is seeing significant demand across all key markets, including construction, oil and gas, utilities and data centres. The company’s focus on sustainable practices and energy-efficient solutions has also resonated with clients, further driving demand for its products.