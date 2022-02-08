2021 was complicated by both supply shortages and rising commodity prices, as well as limited customer visits due to the Covid situation. Despite these challenges, Meusburger was able to guarantee its customers continuous service and constant delivery availability.

× Expand Meusburger Meusburger is ready for the future

Thus, the standard parts manufacturer was able to achieve a turnover of €302m due to the large warehouse and high proportion of in-house production.

Meusburger’s large warehouse for both standard parts and primary materials, the variety of materials and the 100% in-house production of plates, as well as its high degree of standardisation, has enables high availability and therefore short lead times for its now 24,000 customers in 81 countries.

The standard parts manufacturer’s priority is to constantly optimise its service in terms of quality and lead times. Meusburger’s aim is to be there for every customer from designer to injection moulder along the entire value chain. To ensure this, Meusburger took further steps towards digitalisation last year with a focus not only on product selection, but also a transparent ordering process and easy handling. In 2021, more than half of the enquiries and orders were generated via the Meusburger shops. Meusburger is thus equipped and ready for new ways of doing business in the future.

Meusburger can offer all the products and digital services that customers need to realise their projects. In addition to the well-established product range of plates, special machining, components, hot runner and control systems and workshop equipment, a software and consulting division was launched in 2021. Also, around 340 field sales staff provide the best possible on-site support to customers. This guarantees all-round service, which means reliability and project security for Meusburger’s customers.

Furthermore, Meusburger built new warehouses for subsidiary companies in India and Mexico in 2021 and expanded its warehouse in China. Another office building was also constructed in Vorarlberg, Austria, in order to prepare for further growth.