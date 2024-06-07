MGS Technical Plastics continues growth with leadership buy-in

Key Highlights:

MGS Technical Plastics, a plastic injection moulding company based in Blackburn, Lancashire, announced a development in its leadership structure, with three of its directors increasing their shareholding in the company.

In a move set to secure the long-term future of the business, managing director Neil Garrity, technical director Judson Smythe, and sales director Mark Preston have expanded their ownership stake in the business. This buy-in has taken place with the full support and guidance of current owner and chairman, John Sturgess.

Sturgess, who has dedicated over 30 years to building MGS Technical Plastics into the successful manufacturer it is today, remains an integral part of the company's legacy. After joining the firm in 1983 as an electronics engineer apprentice, John ascended to Managing Director in 1991, leading the company from a small team of four to its current prominent position in the market.

John’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in the company’s growth, and this transition reflects his commitment to ensuring the continued success and stability of MGS. The directors’ decision to acquire additional shares is part of a meticulously planned five-year strategy, aimed at doubling their current ownership.

A vision for the future

Neil Garrity, managing director, commented: “This is a significant milestone for MGS Technical Plastics. Our commitment to the company’s future is unwavering, and this share purchase is a testament to our dedication. We are focused on building upon the solid foundation laid by John and driving the business forward with our comprehensive 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year plans.”

Neil's journey with MGS began in 2010 as operations manager, where he played a pivotal role in the move to the current site, transforming it into a world-class facility. Now, as managing director, Neil continues to steer MGS towards its vision.

Judson Smythe, technical director, added: “Planning for the future has always been a critical aspect of what we do at MGS. Our growth journey has been meticulously mapped out, and this step ensures that we can continue to innovate and deliver exceptional quality to our customers. We are excited about what the future holds and are grateful for John and Neil’s ongoing support and trust.”

Judson, whose career began as an apprentice toolmaker in South Africa, joined MGS in 2016 and swiftly rose to technical director by 2018. Judson’s global experience and manufacturing expertise has been invaluable to the company's advancements.

Mark Preston, sales director, commented: “This transition is about more than just share ownership; it’s about securing the long-term stability and growth of MGS Technical Plastics. Our customers can be assured that the current leadership, strengthened by this buy-in, is dedicated to maintaining the high standards and reliability that MGS is known for.”

Mark, who started his career as a toolmaking apprentice and became one of the first in the UK to complete a technician engineer's apprenticeship, joined MGS as a technical sales manager in 2006. After a brief period elsewhere, he returned in 2018 as sales director, driving new partnerships across various industries.

Glenn Cooper, non-executive director, has also been actively guiding the board, and has played a significant role in helping John map out these plans. He added: “I am proud to have worked with MGS to achieve their vision. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am confident that the leadership team will continue to drive the company towards even greater success.”

Continuity and commitment

Since moving to its current location in 2013, MGS Technical Plastics has invested more than £3 million in the new facility, enhancing its operations with modern, efficient machinery, industry 4.0 technology, and the development of its people. The company has also recently taken on an adjacent premises to their current site, which will be used to increase their finished goods capacity and support further expansion.

This positive news comes as MGS celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, a milestone that will be marked with various events and initiatives. The story doesn’t stop there; work is already under way on the expansion of their current facility. Additionally, over the next five years, MGS plans to continue investing in new machinery, improving in-house tooling capabilities, upgrading digital systems, and growing their team. These investments and developments will enable MGS to maintain its high standards and continue delivering exceptional service to clients.