Large diameter PVC-O pipes are being installed in a large project in Kolubara, Serbia. Among them, more than 4km of Molecor’s DN1000 mm TOM Oriented PVC pipes are being installed in the Radljevo-Server coal mine project.

× Expand Molecor Molecor installs TOM PVC-O DN1000mm pipes in Serbia coal mine

This mine, in which more than 10,000 people work, with coal reserves estimated at 400 million tonnes and a production of 13 million tonnes of coal annually, will supply the 350MW Kolubara thermal power plant. A treatment project, at the Kalenic treatment plant, and evacuation of surface water by pumping, in which TOM PVC-O pipes are being installed.

The TOM PVC-O pipe DN1000 mm PN16 bar manufactured by Molecor was selected for this project mainly due to its high installation performance, even, as is the case, when the terrain and the water table considerably slow down the execution of the work against other solutions, even up to four times higher, a feature that makes the work can move forward more quickly. Also guaranteeing the quality of the transported water since TOM pipes are immune to corrosion, unlike other pipes such as steel or ductile iron.

For the evacuation of the excess volumes of drainage water, a line in DN1000 mm is projected and built, as well as a pumping project. The pumping station of the Kladnica treatment plant transfers the accumulated water with pressure pipes to an open channel that borders the mine and empties into the Pljoštanica river.

The raw water is transported through the collection pipe to the Kalenić water treatment plant, and from there, after proper treatment, it is distributed in two directions, one branch goes to the consumers in the direction of Lazervac while the other branch is distributed to consumers in the towns of the Ub municipality.

The area of the future mine covers almost 6,000 hectares, mainly agricultural land, and spans the towns of Kalenic, Radljevo, Brgule, Sarbane, Stublenica, Paljuvi and Jabucje.

On the other hand, thanks to its lower roughness, for the transport of the same flow the unit head loss is much lower, so the energy savings required for its transport are very considerable and important. They also present better behaviour against water hammer due to their slower speed and excellent resistance to impacts.

The 1,000mm diameter, together with the rest of DNs installed in this project, guarantees the effectiveness in pressure and flow required while managing water resources intelligently. TOM PVC-O pipes are a product guaranteed for 50 years.