Mouldshop Holds Prize Draw For Magic Bricks Set

In support of Master Moulders' tireless fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, Mouldshop is donating a Magic Bricks Krauss Maffei set worth over £350.00 to help raise vital funds for such an important cause.

Mouldshop

To be part of the Mouldshop prize draw and be in with a chance to get your hands on an impressive bit of kit, purchase a prize draw ticket for just £5.00!

You can purchase as many tickets as you like between 10:00am, March 1st 2024 and 23:59pm, March 31st 2024. Tickets must be purchased through this Crowdfunder to be eligible for entry.

The winner will be drawn at random on April 1st and will be notified via the Master Moulders Facebook group. There is no cash alternative, the prize is the Magic Bricks Krauss Maffei kit.

Mouldshop will liaise with the winner to arrange the delivery of their prize.

Purchase a prize draw ticket on the Crowdfunder website here.