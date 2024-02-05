Movacolor Launches New MDS Volumetric Feeder for Optimised Material Handling

Key Highlights:

Movacolor introduces its MDS Volumetric Feeder, an additional solution to the company's modular dosing and blending concept.

It innovation targets plastic manufacturers who are looking to optimise their material handling and increase their operator efficiency.

The MDS Volumetric Feeder allows for reliable dosing, with the capability to handle a wide variety of materials, from granular to microgranulate and free-flowing powder up to 70 degrees Celsius.

Movacolor launches the all new MDS Volumetric Feeder, an additional solution to her modular dosing and blending concept. This innovative feeder sets the standard in volumetric dosing. It targets plastic manufacturers in search of a cost-effective solution to optimise their material handling and increase their operator efficiency.

Movacolor's first volumetric unit was introduced in 1997 and has proven its worth in a variety of applications. Over the past decades, Movacolor engineers have continuously improved its functionality to ensure it meets the changing industry needs. Now, the company has said it’s time for the next phase of innovation: the all new MDS Volumetric Feeder.

Movacolor

This new volumetric dosing solution - backed by the tagline ‘Volumetric Dosing Done Right’ - is developed for plastic manufacturers that require a high performing dosing unit at a cost-effective price.

Klaas Talsma, product manager at Movacolor stated: “We believe this product will become the new standard for volumetric feeding across the plastics industry. With its new intuitive touch screen in combination with the latest controlling software technology, we have developed a unique solution for this market segment.”

The MDS Volumetric Feeder allows for reliable dosing, with the capability to handle a wide variety of materials, from granular to microgranulate and free-flowing powder up to 70 degrees Celsius. It proves its value in easy operation, minimising overdosing and as a result saving on material and process costs. The MDS Volumetric Feeder comes with an efficient and reliable stepper motor, a rigid dosing house, a stainless-steel hopper and a robust neckpiece. Optimal blend homogeneity is accomplished through inline dosing using a centralised insert within the neckpiece.

All the dosing tools from Movacolor's MDS Balance product range will also be available for the MDS Volumetric Feeder, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the most suitable dosing tool for their specific process. The stepper motor and selection of dosing tools offer an RPM range from 0.1 to 200 in 0.1 RPM increments and the capacity to dose up to 72 kg/h.

Thanks to its intuitive design, this dosing solution allows a swift 60-second cleaning and material change through a discharge valve and easy motor, hopper and dosing tool release. As a result, downtime and changeover time can be minimised.

The VoluTouch

The MDS Volumetric Feeder includes a dedicated newly developed 4.3” VoluTouch controller. This capacitive touchscreen controller can manage up to two units and is equipped with intuitive functionalities such as easy recipe management. A wireless web interface allows for data and recipe transfer. The VoluTouch controller can seamlessly connect with an extruder's tacho signal, initiate the injection moulding machine in timer mode, and features a relay mode. This ensures smooth integration with any production line.

The MDS Volumetric Feeder is part of Movacolor's modular dosing concept and can be combined with other units and/or specifically tailored to fit the requirements of your production process.

Availability and delivery time

The availability of Movacolor's new MDS Volumetric Feeder will vary by region. The product has been launched in the Asia-Pacific region on January 25, 2024 and will be introduced to the North- and Latin American market on May 6, 2024 during the NPE exhibition in Orlando, FL. The EMEA launch will follow shortly after. The delivery time will be approximately 2-3 weeks from the date of purchase.