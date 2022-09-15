Movers and shakers leading expansion at PlastikCity

Online procurement and marketing hub to the plastics industry, PlastikCity, has grown in recent weeks, with the addition of two new members to the team as well as internal promotions.

The firm reports that the pandemic has generated increased interest in its digital offerings. In 2022, MD Carl Futcher took the strategic decision to expand upon the group’s marketing capabilities.

As a result, in February 2022, Jess Clarke was promoted from Marketing Manager to Communications Director, a role that allows Jess, as one of the longest-serving team members, to apply her years of industry knowledge to building the relationships between PlastikCity and its partners. Jess is personally linked with a large proportion of the UK plastics industry, allowing her to bring a personal level to the business.

PlastikCity welcomed Becca Watt to the team in May as a Marketing Executive, working predominantly in the PlastikMedia division, publishing industry news, growing its readership, and promoting the group’s 260+ partner companies. Becca joined the team having previously worked for PlastikCity Partner, GOM UK where she gained valuable industry knowledge and marketing skills.

In June 2022 Will Clarke was promoted to Partnerships Manager. Having become increasingly more involved in meeting potential new partners, account management, and working alongside the MD to sell the key features and benefits of PlastikCity membership, this role had been newly created for Will.

More recently, the team brought in Dane Chaplin as a Digital Marketing Apprentice in September. Having had huge success with apprenticeships and work placements (SEO Specialist and Web Developer Tom Clarke joined as a work placement in 2015), PlastikCity has decided once again to invest in the future career of a student.

Carl Futcher said, “It’s always been important to me to recognise success with progression in my team, and these recent promotions for Jess and Will have been well-earned, particularly during a difficult period for the industry and economy as a whole.

“I am also thrilled to welcome Becca and Dane to the PlastikCity family. To find a marketing executive who already has experience in the manufacturing industry is quite rare, and Becca has exceeded expectations. She's hit the ground running and brought a great sense of fun to the office - we're delighted to have her on board.

“With Dane, we’re also really happy to have introduced new, young talent to this industry. I think it’s imperative that businesses encourage young people to join and keep pushing our industry forward, and we’re excited about all the benefits that he can bring to PlastikCity and PlastikMedia.”