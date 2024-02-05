New £2m Laboratory Opens at Scott Bader France

Key Highlights:

A new purpose-built £2m R&D facility in Amiens, France has been opened to support the development of advanced composite materials for key markets including land transport, renewables and e-mobility.

The product development centre in Amiens will allow dedicated resource to focus on the exploration of innovative compositions to support the transition to more sustainable materials. Also featuring in-house testing facilities, the laboratory will enable much closer collaboration with customers in key markets.

“This new research and development facility will allow us to support our strategic markets and customers, globally, in the pursuit of more environmentally positive solutions. Amiens has long been a flagship site for the introduction of new complex formulated products. It is also pleasing to see the site making important steps from a sustainability perspective. Registered to ISO 14001, it is a leader in the journey towards the Group’s 2036 vision,” said Scott Bader’s CEO, Kevin Matthews.

The facility is focused on reducing embodied carbon – opting for wood instead of steel where possible and choosing low-carbon concrete for certain elements. Demolition materials were also used to create the platform for the paving and recycled glazing features in parts of the structure.

The building has been dubbed ‘The Dora Scott Laboratory’ in honour of the wife of founder Ernest Bader - a forward-thinking visionary that pioneered the employee-owned business model and believed in businesses having strong social foundations. A premise that still sits at the heart of Scott Bader’s sustainable progress.

Alongside the opening of this new R&D facility in France, the company has announced intent to invest £30m in its flagship UK manufacturing site over the next five years and has begun production at its new £12.5m facility in North Carolina.