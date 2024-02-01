New Arburg Machine Premieres in the USA

Key Highlights:

Arburg will celebrate a double premiere at the NPE from 6 to 10 May 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA showcasing its Allrounder 720 E Golden Electric machine.

The company offers its customers comprehensive advice and support, for example in the areas of automation, additive manufacturing, digitalisation and after-sales service.

The innovation has electrical precision and process stability and offers excellent part quality combined with low investment costs and prompt availability.

Arburg will celebrate a double premiere at the NPE from 6 to 10 May 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA: For the first time in the company's history, a world debut will be presented outside Germany with a new "golden" electric machine: The Allrounder 720 E Golden Electric will be the highlight at the premiere.

Moreover, arburgSOLUTIONworld provides the answers to customers' meta-topics. The company is not only an innovative machine manufacturer, but also offers its customers comprehensive advice and support, for example in the areas of automation, additive manufacturing, digitalisation and after-sales service.

In Orlando, a total of 13 exhibits at the company's own stand and those of its partners will demonstrate the broad product range across a wide variety of processes and all industries - from 3D printing to injection moulding of packaging items in large volume batches.

"The fact that we are presenting the world premiere of the new Golden Electric series at NPE 2024 reflects the great importance of the American market for Arburg, our leading position in the USA and the expansion of our international business" said Gerhard Böhm, managing director sales and aftersales from the company's German headquarters in Lossburg.

"The NPE is the most important plastics trade fair in America; we will be represented there with a strong team from the Arburg locations in the USA and the German company headquarters."

Martin Baumann, president of Arburg Inc. in Rocky Hill, USA, is also certain: "Thanks to its standardised equipment and unbeatable price/performance ratio, the new Allrounder 720 E Golden Electric is highly interesting for the US market and many of our customers, especially because of increasing cost pressure. With our automation and turnkey expertise, digital products such as the Arburg host computer system and comprehensive support and advice at arburgSOLUTIONworld, we have an economical and efficient solution for everyone."

World premiere: Slender in design and price

The Allrounder 720 E Golden Electric with a clamping force of 2,800 kN stands out for its electrical precision and process stability and offers excellent part quality combined with low investment costs and prompt availability. Its design has been optimised so that it has a significantly smaller footprint compared to other machines in its class. This means that more machines can be accommodated in the same injection moulding production area, which in turn results in an increased output per square metre.

The new machine is suitable for a wide range of plastic parts and cycle times of around 15 seconds or more. Typical areas of application include medical technology, mobility and technical injection moulding. The "golden" electric all-rounder can be automated with all Arburg robotic systems – including six-axis robots. The exhibit at NPE 2024 uses a 24-cavity mould to produce razor covers. A Multilift V 20 linear robot system performs the handling tasks here.

13 machine exhibits demonstrate a wide range of services

The wide range of applications possible with Arburg machine technology will be demonstrated by 13 exhibits at the NPE, seven of which will be on the company's own stand. In addition to the new Allrounder 720 E Golden Electric, these are:

A new precise IML process designed specifically for medical technology can be seen on a production cell based around an electric Allrounder 520 A in cleanroom design using the example of labelled centrifuge tubes.

For the first time in the USA, an Allrounder Cube 1800 machine will be presented, which uses an integrated six-axis robot to produce two-component medical closures fully automatically.

As an energy-efficient, resource-saving alternative to thermoforming, an Allrounder 720 A "Ultimate" electric packaging machine produces IML round cups with a wall thickness of 0.37 millimetres using injection compression moulding at an injection pressure of just 1,600 bar.

An equally interesting exhibit is a More 2000 two-component all-rounder equipped with an integrated six-axis robot, which produces a pair of glasses made of thermoplastic and optical LSR as an example. With this application, Arburg Inc. highlights its turnkey expertise in the USA.

An Allrounder 520 H "Premium" featuring new hybrid machine technology processes 100 per cent ABS recyclate into components for a 1:18 scale Allrounder model. For this purpose, the machine is equipped with the recyclate package.

The give-away – a toolbox in the Arburg design – which is coveted by trade fair visitors worldwide, is produced on a turnkey system centred around a hybrid Allrounder 920 S.

Last but not least, a 750-3X high-temperature Freeformer will be demonstrating industrial additive manufacturing. The 3D printer is particularly suitable for processing certified original material into components for medical technology and aerospace.

Advantages of digitalisation and expert presentation on OPC UA

Digitalisation can help you hold your own in the market because it can significantly increase the energy and production efficiency of machines and systems. For example, Arburg offers the ALS host computer system and the "arburgXworld" customer portal with extensive digital features. The Gestica control system also offers intelligent assistance functions that actively support the set-up and operation of machines and systems.

At the trade fair, all Allrounders are networked with the Arburg ALS host computer system via OPC UA interfaces. With this central MES, the entire plastic parts production process can be digitally planned and controlled and all relevant information can be tracked. Digitalisation expert Jürgen Peters, Head of Software Development, will give a presentation on the advantages of integrating peripherals via OPC UA on Tuesday 7 May at the "Innovation Stage" at NPE 2024.