New Beginnings At DITTER: Auction Of Plastic Processing Machinery

Key Highlights:

DITTER PLASTIC (now AC DITTER), headquartered in Haslach im Kinzigtal (Germany) and renowned as an automotive supplier for plastic products, is undergoing a phase of realignment.

As part of this strategic restructuring, a portion of non-essential fixed assets is being liquidated.

The auction, featuring high-quality plastic processing machines, is being conducted through Surplex subsidiary HT and concludes on 31/01/2024.

DITTER PLASTIC, an established name in the production of complex technical plastic parts for the automotive supply industry, is embarking on a new era: Under new ownership and renamed AC DITTER. As part of this realignment, the Surplex subsidiary HT Hanseatische Industrie-Consult is conducting an online auction. Non-essential machines from DITTER's inventory are up for auction.

The auction ends on 31/01. It includes around 60 items, including over 30 high-quality injection moulding machines from renowned manufacturers such as Arburg, Netstal, and Engel, all complete with full accessories. For example:

Arburg Allrounder 570S/2200-290

Arburg Allrounder 570S/2200-200

Netstal Synergy 3000

Arburg 470S1000-29

Arburg 520C2000-350

Other highlights include a Wanner E4550 plastic cutting mill, a Bruker Tensor 27 infrared spectrometer, a Netzsch DSC200F3 differential scanning calorimeter, and a Dreher Delta 34-52 granulator. Interested buyers have the opportunity to inspect the machines at the site in Haslach im Kinzigtal, Baden-Württemberg (Germany), by appointment.

DITTER's restructuring following challenges

DITTER PLASTIC, a family business with a long tradition since 1947, has made a name for itself in the manufacturing and marketing of complex technical plastic parts. The company is known for large-scale production as well as for tailored solutions in smaller quantities - particularly for automakers. Challenges in the automotive industry led to noticeable declines in revenue, necessitating a insolvency filing in early 2023. The company managed to avoid closure. The AluConcept Group acquired the business and continues it under the name AC DITTER. Over 200 jobs have been preserved.

DITTER continues to develop its own production and thus lays the foundation to meet the technological challenges of the dynamically evolving plastics industry in the future. This includes the AluConcept Group paving the way for DITTER into industries beyond the automotive sector. Concurrently, the current liquidation of non-essential fixed assets marks a crucial step in the restructuring. This strategy not only offers potential buyers the opportunity to acquire high-quality machinery but also symbolises a fresh start and forward-looking orientation for AC DITTER.